Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 25 in biggest increase for 11 days

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
There were 25 deaths in England, including one at Birmingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Bolivia's general elections at risk as coronavirus death toll rises

Bolivia's general elections at risk as coronavirus death toll rises 04:22

 Bolivia's general elections are at risk of being postponed as the country's coronavirus death toll increases. A scientific committee has proposed to postpone the upcoming elections. The country currently has 60,991 registered COVID-19 cases with 2,218 deaths. Police said they have recovered 420...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks [Video]

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday. As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300. The daily death toll..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India [Video]

COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @njdotcom: N.J. coronavirus transmission rate climbs above key benchmark. Death toll rises to 15,804 with 179,812 total cases. https://t… 5 minutes ago

njdotcom

njdotcom N.J. coronavirus transmission rate climbs above key benchmark. Death toll rises to 15,804 with 179,812 total cases.… https://t.co/9k3XwYyd1k 5 minutes ago

tomaspar

Tomás Parra @fammi_ridere @eldiarioes Public transport suspended in at least 13 cities in China as death toll rises and France… https://t.co/qKupQFegyC 8 minutes ago

HelenSavage

HelenSavage RT @njdotcom: New Jersey's coronavirus rate of transmission is now 1.09, which is not good. It means the virus is growing here. It's not ne… 12 minutes ago

sjo2009

Steve O! RT @njdotcom: New Jersey's coronavirus rate of transmission is now 1.09, which is not good. It means the virus is g… https://t.co/R6QFnJVviX 18 minutes ago

njdotcom

njdotcom New Jersey's coronavirus rate of transmission is now 1.09, which is not good. It means the virus is growing here. I… https://t.co/1A6Jvhw1Us 19 minutes ago

volleylover8

hongkonger RT @HongKongFP: [Recap] BREAKING: Hong Kong to ban dining-in and make masks compulsory as coronavirus death toll rises to 19 – sources htt… 23 minutes ago

HongKongFP

Hong Kong Free Press HKFP [Recap] BREAKING: Hong Kong to ban dining-in and make masks compulsory as coronavirus death toll rises to 19 – sour… https://t.co/xfwY5RLzGA 33 minutes ago