GlobalLGBTNews 🏳️‍🌈 #DonaldTrump: Gay niece Mary dismisses 'absurd' claim he's an #LGBT ally @PinkNews https://t.co/dkWeSmc0Mk 10 minutes ago

V I V I E N 🏳️‍🌈🐺🔞 RT @PinkNews: Donald Trump's gay niece Mary dismisses 'absurd' claim the president is an ally to the LGBT+ community https://t.co/oPNkXvQxNN 12 minutes ago

Anas Erindra Putri RT @voguemagazine: "Both authors deliver an eerily parallel portrait of an unstable, self-absorbed man." @MollyJongFast on two newly releas… 20 minutes ago

Abdul R Jay Mary Trump, niece of the president, says she’ll do ‘everything in my power’ to elect Joe Biden By Michael Kranish https://t.co/OOKjue8CZf 27 minutes ago

PinkNews Donald Trump's gay niece Mary dismisses 'absurd' claim the president is an ally to the LGBT+ community https://t.co/oPNkXvQxNN 33 minutes ago

Frances Jones Donald Trump's niece, Dr Mary Trump, discusses his psychological health in a 60 Minutes interview https://t.co/lbTiYicjuL 49 minutes ago

Mike H RT @RussOnPolitics: @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump is such a fool. He can't help but seek revenge against adversaries, but he just walked in… 59 minutes ago