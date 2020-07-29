Global  
 

Richard Moore named new MI6 chief

Independent Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Richard Moore is to become the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), replacing Sir Alex Younger, who will leave the service in the autumn, the Foreign Office said.
