Richard Moore named new MI6 chief

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait



Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for the first time via her computerscreen, before speaking to members of FCO staff about their work around theworld during the coronavirus crisis. The virtual visit was hosted by Sir SimonMcDonald, permanent under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealthaffairs and head of the Diplomatic Service, who was joined by the artist forthe unveiling.

