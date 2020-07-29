|
Richard Moore named new MI6 chief
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Richard Moore is to become the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), replacing Sir Alex Younger, who will leave the service in the autumn, the Foreign Office said.
