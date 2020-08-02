Super League: Huddersfield Giants 26-27 Leeds Rhinos

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League



Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on January 1, 1970