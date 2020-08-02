Global  
 

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 26-27 Leeds Rhinos

BBC News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Luke Gale's golden-point drop-goal completes a remarkable 26-27 comeback win for Leeds over Huddersfield in Super League.
