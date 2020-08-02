|
Super League: Huddersfield Giants 26-27 Leeds Rhinos
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Luke Gale's golden-point drop-goal completes a remarkable 26-27 comeback win for Leeds over Huddersfield in Super League.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Super League Professional rugby league
Challenge Cup sixth round to be redrawn after five more teams pull outThe sixth round of the Challenge Cup will be redrawn following the withdrawals of Toronto Wolfpack and the five clubs from outside Super League.
BBC News
Huddersfield Giants English rugby league football club
Leeds Rhinos English rugby league football club
Luke Gale English rugby league footballer
Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England
Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:18Published
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:57Published
Clean-up begins in Leeds after club promoted to Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire, England
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Leeds promoted to the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this