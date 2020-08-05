Indian PM lays foundation stone of new temple at razed mosque site
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Hindus have rejoiced as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and...
