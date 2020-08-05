Global  
 

Indian PM lays foundation stone of new temple at razed mosque site

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Hindus have rejoiced as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque.
News video: Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple 02:30

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and...

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a temple on August 6. PM Ardern visited Radha Krishna Mandir in Auckland. Indian envoy Muktesh Pardeshi was also present at the event. As she entered,..

An Indian National Congress party leader was booked by Madhya Pradesh police over a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Jitu Patwari was booked for allegedly posting a 'tampered' photograph..

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully. Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple..

Indian PM to lay foundation of temple at razed mosque site AYODHYA, India (AP) — Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus were joyful Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to break ground...
 Muslims worry the new temple could encourage Hindu nationalists to target other mosques
 Critics say move in Ayodhya by marks the end of India’s status as a secular state
