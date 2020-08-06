Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres Show producer reveals what the embattled host is really like once the cameras stop rolling

PinkNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
A former top producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has called the embattled daytime talk show host a “toxic, phoney, hypocrite, liar” in an explosive hairplugs-and-all interview. After a former employee asked what negative experiences, if any, people have had with DeGeneres, 62, earlier this year, what followed...
