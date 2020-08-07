Global  
 

Priti Patel accused of failed 'get tough' approach on migrants as she considers using Royal Navy to tackle numbers crossing Channel

Independent Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Priti Patel is discussing using the Royal Navy to tackle the number of migrants crossing the Channel, prompting accusations she is repeating a 'get tough' approach that has failed in the past.
Migrants at risk of drowning if Priti Patel sends Navy warships to Channel, warns ex-home secretary

 Hardline Australia-style tactics to block fragile vessels also condemned as 'completely potty' by defence official
Independent
