Priti Patel accused of failed 'get tough' approach on migrants as she considers using Royal Navy to tackle numbers crossing Channel
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Priti Patel is discussing using the Royal Navy to tackle the number of migrants crossing the Channel, prompting accusations she is repeating a 'get tough' approach that has failed in the past.
Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is "absolutely focused" on making sure that the UK's borders are secure. It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic.
These pictures show the youngest migrant who crossed the Channel yesterday (Thurs) amid record numbers - a tiny BABY.The tot was one of 235 people in 17 boats intercepted by the Maritime and Coastguard..