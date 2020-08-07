Priti Patel accused of failed 'get tough' approach on migrants as she considers using Royal Navy to tackle numbers crossing Channel

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Force



Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 08:48 Published on January 1, 1970