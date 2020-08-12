Global  
 

England women: Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman is preferred choice to succeed Phil Neville

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman is the FA's preferred choice to succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach.
 England Women goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the new Lionesses head coach must 'challenge the squad with new ideas' as the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman is set to succeed Phil Neville.

