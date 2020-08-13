‘Harmful, deceptive and unethical’ conversion therapy finally banned in parts of Australia. Meanwhile, the UK twiddles its thumbs Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Queensland has become the first Australian state to ban the torturous practice of conversion therapy after lawmakers voted on Thursday to make it illegal. Under the new law, any Queensland therapists who use methods such as exorcism, hugging, behavioural management or marriage to “heal” LGBT+ people would face... 👓 View full article

