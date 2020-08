Elisha Paulinus Anthony RT @WorldwideAFC: Arsenal are looking to strengthen in central midfield & have their eye on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has also… 25 minutes ago Paul Reader RT @BINSY2: Perhaps Manchester could offer free parking in the City after all the Council have made a lot of money entrapping motorists w… 38 minutes ago WorldwideArsenal™ Arsenal are looking to strengthen in central midfield & have their eye on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who ha… https://t.co/lcIc6SQjRE 41 minutes ago carlos @ManchesterBleu This is awfully rich coming from a City fan. 😂 Manchester City & PSG have corrupted football with… https://t.co/fyfXYauwVn 1 hour ago Salvatore RT @SSCNapoliNews_: Manchester City have the financial strength to purchase Kalidou Koulibaly. But we need to see if they are prepared to m… 1 hour ago AbdulBasit Syed Congrats to my city on launching their name! Finally we have a home and a name to put on it! Great job #MLS4theLou!… https://t.co/aDzuiNb62c 2 hours ago Flex RT @afcstuff: Arsenal are looking to strengthen in central midfield & have their eye on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has also att… 2 hours ago Bruce McMask @eazyhaw why is St Louis so much smaller than City - why the word City at all, were they inspired by Manchester Cit… https://t.co/KYn5oS4UKO 4 hours ago