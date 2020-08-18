Education Secretary resists calls to resign over GCSE and A-level grades U-turn
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has resisted calls to resign over his handling of A-level and GCSE grades in England, but he has apologised to thousands of students for the distress caused.
