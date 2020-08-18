Global  
 

Education Secretary resists calls to resign over GCSE and A-level grades U-turn

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has resisted calls to resign over his handling of A-level and GCSE grades in England, but he has apologised to thousands of students for the distress caused.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results 01:05

 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by...

