Pressure mounts on Weir for A-level results rethink after GCSE grades to be based on teachers' predictions

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Education Minister Peter Weir is facing mounting calls to change how A-level results were calculated after performing a dramatic U-turn ahead of the release of GCSE grades later this week.
