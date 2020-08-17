Pressure mounts on Weir for A-level results rethink after GCSE grades to be based on teachers' predictions
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Education Minister Peter Weir is facing mounting calls to change how A-level results were calculated after performing a dramatic U-turn ahead of the release of GCSE grades later this week.
Teachers and students protested outside Downing Street, London against the controversial A-Level results given to students.
An algorithm was formed to calculate students' grades as schools closed across the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In England, 36 per cent of grades were lower than the...