Parents of Martyn Hett, murdered in the Manchester Arena attack, brand bomber’s brother ‘coward’ as he’s jailed for 55 years
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber jailed for his part in the attack, has been branded a “coward” by the parents of victim Martyn Hett. Abedi refused to appear in court Thursday (August 21) as he was sentenced to 55 years in jail for the murders of 22 people at an …...
The family of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, have spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack.