Parents of Martyn Hett, murdered in the Manchester Arena attack, brand bomber’s brother ‘coward’ as he’s jailed for 55 years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years



Hashem Abedi, a 23-year-old man who helped his brother kill 22 people in a suicide bomb attack in the English city of Manchester, has been jailed for at least 55 years for his crimes. Joe Davies.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 20 hours ago Families hail justice for victims of Manchester Arena atrocity



Families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb hailed justice outsidethe Old Bailey, London, as the mastermind of the atrocity hid in his cell. Theloved ones of the 22 men, women and children.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 21 hours ago British justice system 'strong and fair'



The family of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett welcomes the 55-year sentence given to Hashem Abedi. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:17 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this PinkNews Parents of Martyn Hett, murdered in the Manchester Arena attack, brand bomber's brother 'coward' as he's jailed for… https://t.co/tyAst68UrM 28 minutes ago