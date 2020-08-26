Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican convention speech

PinkNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The daughter of anti-LGBT+ preacher Franklin Graham has lashed out at Joe Biden for supporting LGBT+ rights in her speech to the Republican National Convention. Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of the key evangelical Trump ally, was afforded the chance to address the RNC on Tuesday night two days before her father will do so....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech 01:33

 First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chen Guangcheng calls for end to China's 'aggression' [Video]

Chen Guangcheng calls for end to China's 'aggression'

In his speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Chinese civil rights activist Chen Guangcheng said that the U.S. must use its values to gather a coalition of democracies "to stop..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Final Preparations Underway Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech At Fort McHenry [Video]

Final Preparations Underway Ahead Of VP Pence's RNC Speech At Fort McHenry

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry Wednesday night after the Maryland Republican Party received a special-use permit from the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:53Published
Highlights from Night 2 of RNC [Video]

Highlights from Night 2 of RNC

First Lady Melania Trump's speech from the Rose Garden was one of the highlights of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

goodchaos7

Lalita B. RT @PinkNews: Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican convention sp… 4 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican con… https://t.co/YfHejdQAwm 5 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican con… https://t.co/mz7hZSta7v 14 hours ago

thequeerdigest

Queer Digest Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican con… https://t.co/J8kxjPm4gn 17 hours ago

Matthewkasten

Matthew Von Kasten Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican con… https://t.co/vZFXWBznMA 22 hours ago

DaneMcFadhen

Dane B. McFadhen Daughter of Homophobic Hate Preacher Franklin Graham Continues Family Legacy with Deeply Transphobic Republican Con… https://t.co/suTqXy9ayU 22 hours ago

sowhat_hq

So What Daughter of homophobic hate preacher Franklin Graham continues family legacy with deeply transphobic Republican con… https://t.co/sCUosnrjzo 1 day ago