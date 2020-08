You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Appeals Court Sides With Transgender Florida Student In Bathroom Battle



A federal appeals court has sided with a transgender student who said his rights were violated when he wasn't allowed to use the boy's bathroom at his high school. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago Man City's European ban overturned



Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on July 13, 2020 Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Ban



In a 4 to 1 to 4 decision, the SCOTUS strikes down abortion ban Louisiana, saying it is unconstitutional. The decision comes after the same decision was made in a Texas case back in 2016. Cheddar's.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:28 Published on June 29, 2020

Tweets about this Toto Montalvan RT @PinkNews: Landmark court ruling declares transphobic school bathroom ban to be ‘unconstitutional’ https://t.co/8COnxyukua 9 minutes ago PinkNews Landmark court ruling declares transphobic school bathroom ban to be ‘unconstitutional’ https://t.co/8COnxyukua 18 minutes ago