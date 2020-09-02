Global  
 

Trans activist Chaz Bono loved Harry Potter so much he got a tattoo, before JK Rowling’s ‘dangerous’ outbursts

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Chaz Bono has spoken about being a transgender Harry Potter fanatic and dealing with JK Rowling’s “dangerous” beliefs. The prominent trans activist, son of Cher and Sonny Bono, revealed in a podcast interview that he was a huge Harry Potter fan before Rowling’s repeated trans outbursts – and got...
