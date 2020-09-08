Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood?

BBC News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
As Jack Grealish is involved with England for the first time, BBC Sport speaks to those who know him well to find out what he is really like.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder called up to England squad

 Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
BBC News

Aston Villa's Grealish called up to England squad for first time

 Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

BBC Sport BBC Sport sports division of the BBC

From Galactico to Everton - can Ancelotti revive Rodriguez?

 World Cup top scorer and serial trophy winner but a Real Madrid "nearly man" - BBC Sport analyses Everton's new signing James Rodriguez.
BBC News

Women's Super League 2020-21: Team-by-team guide

 BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on each Women's Super League team before the 2020-21 season gets under way on Saturday.
BBC News

How Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips earned his England call-up

 BBC Sport profiles one of the England squad's newest faces - the man Leeds fans call the 'Yorkshire Pirlo'.
BBC News

Where will Lionel Messi be playing next season? Guillem Balague's analysis

 Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague talks to BBC Sport's Liam Loftus about Lionel Messi's potential exit from Barcelona, and some possible destinations..
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grealish receives first England call-up [Video]

Grealish receives first England call-up

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:49Published

Tweets about this

AmirEoinM

AM Great read. Proud to have had him as our captain through promotion and survival. Jack Grealish: He has made mista… https://t.co/F8yjalcQln 49 minutes ago

BrooksVillan51

James(Jim)Brooks 🦁 Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood? Nobody deserves to be playing for… https://t.co/DTSJnFZ9g4 1 hour ago

potongkelape

#WakandaForever RT @BBCSport: Jack Grealish has made mistakes but is he misunderstood? "You see a lot of stuff written about him now and it upsets me."… 2 hours ago

EddieCrouch

Eddie Crouch Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood? - https://t.co/qmrPlpZYtf. No 2 hours ago

YouriLeGod

YouriLeGod @behere_now @mrsmintmav @mintmav Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood? - https://t.co/f0QZK8uFgo 4 hours ago

CarlShipman7

Carl Shipman I wish he still played for my beloved Notts County.What a Player! He will definitely play for one of the big boys v… https://t.co/nPJrWLPe7M 5 hours ago

UCCFantasyFoot

UCC Staff Fantasy Football RT @TomasTyner: Jack Grealish: He has made mistakes but is England midfielder misunderstood? Interesting piece #GAA@UCCFantasyFoot⁩ http… 7 hours ago