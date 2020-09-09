Global  
 

Ellen Degeneres lays out plan to salvage her battered reputation as embattled host prepares for TV return

PinkNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres has promised to address the allegations of racism, bullying and sexual misconduct on the set of her show when it makes its season premiere. After months of controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s “toxic” working environment, there will no doubt be an elephant in the room when...
 Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she will return to her studio and address her namesake show's summer drama on the 21st September.

