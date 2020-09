Fonant RT @sundersays: @AllieRenison They did not say no deal was a good outcome when they ran for election and got re-elected. They got re-electe… 6 seconds ago Carole Ford RT @jonlis1: Bernard Jenkin talking absolute garbage on #newsnight, first saying the Withdrawal Agreement gives the UK the power to break t… 6 seconds ago Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CongBoyle: “Speaker Pelosi, yet again, has made clear—in her words there would be absolutely “no chance” of a US-UK trade deal passing… 19 seconds ago Susan Mitton RT @DailyMailUK: Nancy Pelosi backs the EU and threatens a veto of US trade pact with Britain if Boris Johnson breaks law and overrides Wit… 43 seconds ago marksutherland RT @DanielJHannan: The Withdrawal Agreement was accompanied by the promise of a trade deal in 2020. Far from negotiating such a deal, the E… 1 minute ago richyrich RT @jjcwow: Britain will be EU's patsy for 20 years unless we rip-up Brexit Agreement - JAYNE ADYE, Boris needs to get us out of transition… 2 minutes ago