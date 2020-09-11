|
England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa star in tourists' win
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Adam Zampa take combined figures of 7-81 as Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
