England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa star in tourists' win

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Adam Zampa take combined figures of 7-81 as Australia beat England by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
Josh Hazlewood Australian cricketer


Adam Zampa Australian cricketer

Meet Australia's whisky-loving vegan who packs a microwave in his suitcase

 Why leg-spinner Adam Zampa's eclectic interests mean he only have room for "three T-shirts and two pairs of pants" in his suitcase.
BBC News

Australia national cricket team National sports team

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits ton but tourists win by 19 runs

 England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden international century in the first ODI at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday's first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Sussex batsman Phil Salt to join England ODI squad for Australia series

 Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join England's one-day international group as a reserve for the series against Australia.
BBC News

England cricket team Sports team

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits 118 off 110 balls - watch the best shots

 Watch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

Michael Holding: I'm disappointed

 West Indies great Michael Holding has criticised England and Australia for opting not to take a knee in support of the campaign to fight racial injustice,...
Mid-Day

England vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs AUS match in Old Trafford, Manchester

 ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Australia Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC Sport

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live streaming, probable 11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

 ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Australia Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA


