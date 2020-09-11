England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa star in tourists' win

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia



England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970