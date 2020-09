You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum



Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row



The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:08 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks



Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this