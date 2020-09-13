Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





In an article in The Sunday Times, John Major and Tony Blair slammed the current British government for “shaming” the country with legislation that, in places, goes against the very deal it signed to allow for the U.K.'s smooth departure from the EU earlier this year.



Major, a Conservative prime minister from 1990 to 1997, and Blair, his Labour successor for a decade, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill “questions the very integrity" of the U.K.



“This government’s action is shaming itself and embarrassing our nation," they said.



The planned legislation, which will be debated by British lawmakers this week, has led to a furious outcry within the EU as it would diminish the bloc's previously agreed oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland if a U.K.-EU trade agreement isn’t secured.



The British government has admitted that the legislation would break



