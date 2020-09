Redausti57 Boris Johnson lashes out at EU over Brexit plans https://t.co/Z1SB8IVgr8 via @MailOnline 2 hours ago Dana G. Tennert Johnson lashes out at EU as he clears first hurdle for Brexit treaty breach https://t.co/J9cHlmqN96 BORIS JOHNSON B… https://t.co/7w3jrathL2 2 hours ago Global Issues Web Boris Johnson lashes out at EU as he clears first hurdle for Brexit treaty breach https://t.co/fG4I4ubTke https://t.co/f84UOWzkQR 3 hours ago Bpbriper 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✝️ A foreign power threatening part of the UK is the prelude to an act of war. Boris Johnson lashes out at EU over Bre… https://t.co/YxZVsYwS6a 5 hours ago indespair at britain Boris Johnson lashes out at EU over Brexit plans https://t.co/eQqUcptdFp @MailOnline Forget the rebels,do whats bes… https://t.co/BMxVIwKHoP 6 hours ago susan payne Boris Johnson lashes out at EU over Brexit plans He’s an effin madman! Who the f... started all this shit, ooh let… https://t.co/ijbSA8Z0RQ 7 hours ago Grendell RT @boblister_poole: Boris Johnson lashes out at EU over Brexit plans Russian Roulette With Barnier! https://t.co/zK80ykC1m6 7 hours ago CranleyTim RT @kateferguson4: Boris Johnson lashes Brussels for their threats. He fumes: "Last year we signed the Withdrawal agreement in the belief t… 7 hours ago