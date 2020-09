Jedward suggest fans use JK Rowling book as firewood as they wade into trans row Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jedward have waded into the JK Rowling transphobia row, suggesting their fans use her new book as firewood. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Jedward suggest fans use JK Rowling book as firewood as they wade into trans row https://t.co/d5HuNzfIDQ 55 minutes ago Irish Examiner Lifestyle Jedward suggest fans use JK Rowling book as firewood as they wade into trans row https://t.co/40lXwdMEgf 55 minutes ago