|
|
|
Government law officer Lord Keen resigns over Brexit Bill
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Government’s top law officer for Scotland has resigned, Downing Street said, amid reports he was unhappy about plans to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
'Brexit bill breaks international law' 09:29
Ed Miliband has told Kay Burley the government would be breaking international law if they ‘ditched’ the Brexit agreement.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Government 'preparing for all eventualities' on Brexit
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the UK government's decision to modify the Internal Markets Bill, which could modify the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act and violate international law...
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27Published
|
DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'
Shadow DUP spokesperson Ian Paisley has said that the government is "not going to break international law", ahead of the Second Reading of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill in the House of..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|