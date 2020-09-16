Global  
 

Government law officer Lord Keen resigns over Brexit Bill

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Government’s top law officer for Scotland has resigned, Downing Street said, amid reports he was unhappy about plans to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: 'Brexit bill breaks international law'

'Brexit bill breaks international law' 09:29

 Ed Miliband has told Kay Burley the government would be breaking international law if they ‘ditched’ the Brexit agreement.

