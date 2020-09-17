Ratched stars Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon on finding queer joy in a ‘sea of relentless hideousness’
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Ratched stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone and Sophie Okonedo on queer representation and surviving the patriarchy. For perhaps not the first time in her life, Sarah Paulson hesitated when Ryan Murphy presented her with a script. “I thought to myself, I don’t know why he wants me to do...
'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'
The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix. ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about..
The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis. ET Canada digital reporter..