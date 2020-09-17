Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ratched stars Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon on finding queer joy in a ‘sea of relentless hideousness’

PinkNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Ratched stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone and Sophie Okonedo on queer representation and surviving the patriarchy. For perhaps not the first time in her life, Sarah Paulson hesitated when Ryan Murphy presented her with a script. “I thought to myself, I don’t know why he wants me to do...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews 04:25

 'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched from 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched' [Video]

Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon Preview Netflix's 'Ratched'

The "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched" is getting ready to be released on Netflix. ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil caught up with co-stars Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon, who opened up about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:22Published
Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis Tease 'Ratched' [Video]

Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis Tease 'Ratched'

The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis. ET Canada digital reporter..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:54Published
Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer [Video]

Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:48Published

Tweets about this