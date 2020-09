Leighton Buzzard hit by earthquake for the third time in two weeks Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Experts are warning residents that they should be prepared for potential further aftershocks Experts are warning residents that they should be prepared for potential further aftershocks 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Leighton Buzzard hit by third earthquake in two weeks The British Geological Survey says provisional data suggests it was a 3.0-magnitude tremor.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this