Pete Buttigieg secretly role-playing as Mike Pence to help Kamala Harris embarrass the vice homophobe on live TV Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pete Buttigieg is currently spending his days impersonating Mike Pence to help Kamala Harris with vice presidential debate prep. In a strange twist of fate, Buttigieg is role-playing as Pence as the Democratic vice presidential nominee prepares for their one-on-one debate on October 7, according to a Bloomberg report. In... 👓 View full article

