Pete Buttigieg secretly role-playing as Mike Pence to help Kamala Harris embarrass the vice homophobe on live TV

PinkNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg is currently spending his days impersonating Mike Pence to help Kamala Harris with vice presidential debate prep. In a strange twist of fate, Buttigieg is role-playing as Pence as the Democratic vice presidential nominee prepares for their one-on-one debate on October 7, according to a Bloomberg report. In...
