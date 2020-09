Right Said Fred gloat from moronic anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest and the jokes write themselves Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Right Said Fred, that band that sings the song played at your aunt’s second wedding reception that makes everyone uncomfortable and you can’t remember the name of, you know the one, sparked backlash Saturday (26 September) for attending an anti-mask protest. London’s Trafalgar Square was stuffed with... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🏳‍⚧Phoenix, ᵇˡᵐ Apprentice of the Kirin Tor RT @PinkNews: Right Said Fred gloat from London anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest and it's seriously not sexy https://t.co/X4kfaDORUp 39 minutes ago So What Right Said Fred gloat from moronic anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest and the jokes write themselves… https://t.co/IP8IF61ES4 1 hour ago PinkNews Right Said Fred gloat from London anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest and it's seriously not sexy https://t.co/X4kfaDORUp 1 hour ago