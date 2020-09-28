Eddie Redmayne calls out ‘hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people’ – as he returns to work on JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne has called out a “hideous torrent of abuse” towards trans people online, as production resumes on the embattled JK Rowling film franchise. Redmayne was one of many film stars linked to JK Rowling’s work to speak out against her views on trans...
The first housing complex for transexual people in Argentina, according to the promoters of the project, was inaugurated this week in the city of Neuquén, in Argentine Patagonia, at the initiative of..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34Published
Tweets about this
V l BLM RT @PinkNews: Eddie Redmayne calls out 'hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people' – as he returns to work on JK Rowling's Fantastic Be… 15 minutes ago
PinkNews Eddie Redmayne calls out 'hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people' – as he returns to work on JK Rowling's Fa… https://t.co/qDAEkEI2Cn 59 minutes ago