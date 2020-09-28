Global  
 

Eddie Redmayne calls out ‘hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people’ – as he returns to work on JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts

PinkNews Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne has called out a “hideous torrent of abuse” towards trans people online, as production resumes on the embattled JK Rowling film franchise. Redmayne was one of many film stars linked to JK Rowling’s work to speak out against her views on trans...
