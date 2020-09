You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago Oklahoma County is poised to have its first Black Sheriff



Two candidates for Oklahoma County sheriff are making history. Whoever wins will be the first black sheriff in Oklahoma County and the second black sheriff in the state. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:58 Published on August 27, 2020

Tweets about this