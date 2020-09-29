|
Perfect explanation why cis men should never play trans women goes viral as Eddie Redmayne responds to JK Rowling
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
As Eddie Redmayne moves to defend JK Rowling, trans allies have been quick to share a scene from the Netflix documentary Disclosure that perfectly articulates why the actor’s allyship is so problematic. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star, who resumed filming this week, said he was alarmed by the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this