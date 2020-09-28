BREAKING: Three Perth College students test positive for COVID-19

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Okolona High School
That student , four teachers, and three students are under quarantine for two weeks.
3 Whitney High Students Test Positive For COVID-19 A Week After Returning To School
Just one week after the Rocklin Unified School District reopened for in-person learning, three students have tested positive for coronavirus.
Safety Concerns Prompt Change To Boulder Health Order Banning Gatherings For Young Adults
Health officials in Boulder have made a significant adjustment to their public health order that blocks gathering for 18 to 22 year olds. The order was put into effect late last week after a big jump..