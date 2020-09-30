UK car makers face higher tariffs after EU ‘rejects car parts deal’
Wednesday, 30 September 2020
1 hour ago) British car manufacturers could still face higher export tariffs even if there is a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, according to a letter to the car industry from Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator.
