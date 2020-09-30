Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK car makers face higher tariffs after EU ‘rejects car parts deal’

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
British car manufacturers could still face higher export tariffs even if there is a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, according to a letter to the car industry from Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet Iraq's blind car mechanic [Video]

Meet Iraq's blind car mechanic

Shaking and stroking spare parts of a car engine, Mustafa Aziz quickly figures out what needs to be done as he repairs the car one of his customers entrusted to him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
How To Get The Best Deal On A Used Car [Video]

How To Get The Best Deal On A Used Car

The process of buying a new car can look different based on your budget, the type of car you want, and how you plan to pay for it. Business Insider spoke to car expert Chaya Milchtein about the best..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Auto Thefts On The Rise In Parts Of Westchester County [Video]

Auto Thefts On The Rise In Parts Of Westchester County

Auto thefts in parts of Westchester have more than doubled since the pandemic began, and the county says the key to fixing the problem is car owners; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this