Albion come unstuck at the Toffees as rampant Everton hit four Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Everton 4 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Albion were outplayed at Goodison as goals from the in-form Dominic Calvert Lewin, Yerry Mina Md two from James Rodriguez with replies from Albion’s Neal Maupay and Yves Bissouma, saw Everton well on top. Calvert- Lewin got in front of Ben White for the first ... 👓 View full article

