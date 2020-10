You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan



While speaking to media in the national capital on October 13, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on updates of COVID-19 data in India. Vardhan said, "For the past 14 days, our number of active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 17 hours ago COVID-19: Don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks, says PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 said that the danger of Coronavirus still persists. He urged the people of Maharashtra and countrymen to not to be careless in terms of wearing face masks and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 17 hours ago ‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Roche at centre of covid supply chain problem PEOPLE who need coronavirus tests should continue to go through the testing process, a Cabinet minister has said, despite a supply chain problem with...

The Argus 6 days ago





Tweets about this