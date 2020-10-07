|
Women's Continental League Cup: Holders Chelsea beat Arsenal in group stage
Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Holders Chelsea beat Arsenal and Liverpool stun Manchester United in the best of Wednesday's Women's Continental League Cup action.
