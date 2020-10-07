Global  
 

Women's Continental League Cup: Holders Chelsea beat Arsenal in group stage

BBC News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Holders Chelsea beat Arsenal and Liverpool stun Manchester United in the best of Wednesday's Women's Continental League Cup action.
Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Werner and Havertz score as Germany draw thriller with Switzerland

 Chelsea's Timo Werner and Kai Havertz score for Germany in a thrilling draw with Switzerland
BBC News

Women's Super League: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester City - Mjelde, Kerr & Kirby earn win

 Maren Mjelde's controversial penalty sets reigning WSL champions Chelsea on the way to victory against Manchester City.
BBC News

New English language test for partner visas slammed as 'discrimination'

 Chelsea fell in love with her husband Sanjay in India three years ago, and she's been trying to bring him to Australia under a partner visa to be with their..
SBS

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy injured on Senegal duty

 Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returns to Chelsea after injuring his thigh while training with Senegal in Morocco.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty [Video]

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty

Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The parliamentary petitionis calling for three policy recommendations by the National Food Strategy tobe made without delay – including expanding free school meals to allhouseholds on Universal Credit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Premier League rejects Project Big Picture [Video]

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought toconcentrate Premier League power in the hands of the so-called ‘big six’.Premier League clubs did not endorse PBP when they met on Wednesday, and theywill instead continue work on a “strategic plan” involving all 20 teams. Theyalso agreed to offer an additional £50million in grants and loans to clubs inLeague One and Two on top of £27.2m already advanced in solidarity payments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Man Utd's Van de Beek scores as Netherlands draw in Italy

 Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek scores his first international goal as the Netherlands draw in Italy.
BBC News
English soccer reforms labeled as 'power grab' [Video]

English soccer reforms labeled as 'power grab'

Radical changes to the structure of the premier league proposed by Liverpool and Manchester Utd have been labeled 'a power grab' by the UK minister who oversees sport. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Trophies, records & restoring Liverpool's pride - how Klopp has worked wonders

 BBC Sport digs into the stunning stats underpinning Jurgen Klopp's remarkable half-decade at Anfield.
BBC News

West Ham fan banned over Mohammed Salah racist abuse

 Liverpool player Mohammed Salah was abused as he was taking a corner in the game in February 2019.
BBC News

Jordan Henderson: From 'expensive flop' to Liverpool captain & Premier League champion

 From once being considered an expensive flop, Jordan Henderson has become a key figure in Liverpool's midfield. BBC Sport takes a closer look at how he has done..
BBC News

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Project Big Picture: Premier League managers react after proposals rejected

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
BBC News

'We have to find a way that works for everybody' - bosses react to Project Big Picture

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
BBC News

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger

 Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, the club’s..
WorldNews

New signing Partey targets Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004

 New Arsenal signing Thomas Partey wants to help the club get “back where they belong” and win the Premier League title.
BBC News

'Not many people turn Real down twice' - Wenger on loyalty, Ronaldo, Arteta & Ozil

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger answers BBC Sport questions on rejecting offers to leave the Gunners, VAR, Mikel Arteta and not signing Ronaldo.
BBC News

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea [Video]

Mourinho sees funny side of Dier's bathroom break as Spurs beat Chelsea

Midfielder has to answer call of nature before scoring from spot in shoot out win in League Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:54Published
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

