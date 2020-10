Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 4 hours ago

Public Health Director Matt Constantine announces new metrics



Public Health Director Matt Constantine announces new metrics, sharing that Kern's testing positivity rate meets orange metric tier. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:47 Published 5 hours ago