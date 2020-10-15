|
Spider-Man 3 set to bring back Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield – and there could be a big bisexual twist
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Spider-Man 3 will reportedly star Tom Holland, Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield re-enacting the “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme – only with a bisexual twist. According to Fandomwire, Macguire and Garfield have both signed on to reprise the Marvel superhero alongside the current, aggressively twinky...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this