Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spider-Man 3 set to bring back Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield – and there could be a big bisexual twist

PinkNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Spider-Man 3 will reportedly star Tom Holland, Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield re-enacting the “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme – only with a bisexual twist. According to Fandomwire, Macguire and Garfield have both signed on to reprise the Marvel superhero alongside the current, aggressively twinky...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Recent 'Spider-Man 3' News

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Recent 'Spider-Man 3' News 00:46

 Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are supposedly set to join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 3' and fans are losing their minds!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Free Lunch Express Movie - A satirical Bernie Sanders comedy [Video]

Free Lunch Express Movie - A satirical Bernie Sanders comedy

Free Lunch Express Movie Trailer HD a satirical Bernie Sanders comedy, written and directed by Lenny Britton ("The World According to Billy Potwin," "Precious Find," The Gnar), with colorful narration..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:50Published
Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise Doctor Strange role for Spider-Man 3 [Video]

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise Doctor Strange role for Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for Spider-Man 3.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man [Video]

How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man

Andrés Bornacelli found a community of like-minded individuals by dressing up as Spider-Man

Credit: In The Know Changemakers - Everg     Duration: 03:13Published

Tweets about this