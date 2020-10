You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales



England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this