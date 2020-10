Publish figures used to impose new Covid lockdown, demands MLA Wells Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Executive should be transparent and publish the scientific data used to impose the four-week lockdown in Northern Ireland, a former health minister has said. The Executive should be transparent and publish the scientific data used to impose the four-week lockdown in Northern Ireland, a former health minister has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this