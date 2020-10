Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.



South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 19 hours ago

Biden Gives Wishy Washy Answer On Court Packing



Amy Coney Barrett is about to be confirmed for the United States Supreme Court. Democrats have discussed packing the court, adding more justices, to mitigate Barrett's voice. Democratic nominee Joe.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago