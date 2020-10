Kate Garraway and Andy Burnham clash in awkward spat over lockdown Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mr Burnham appeared on ITV1 after being interviewed on Sky News, where he was asked if he would consider his position if the region entered Tier 3 restrictions. Mr Burnham appeared on ITV1 after being interviewed on Sky News, where he was asked if he would consider his position if the region entered Tier 3 restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this