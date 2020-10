Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only £23million would be given to the region and that it is..

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester region will move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight on Thursday.