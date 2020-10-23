Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani reached straight for transphobia after Borat star filmed him with his hand down his trousers

PinkNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
With a new Borat film putting Rudy Guiliani’s reputation on the firing line, it has emerged that the former New York City mayor tragically turned to transphobia as he tried to defend himself. In Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Donald Trump’s personal attorney is caught in compromising...
