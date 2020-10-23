Covid-19: Maureen Eames went viral for expressing her views on new South Yorkshire restrictions

Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England



Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be the next to enter the highestTier 3 alert level in England. Local politicians have indicated that theyexpect the new measures could come into force as early as Wednesday. Thecouncil in Warrington in Cheshire has already said it will be joining Tier 3on Thursday, following suit of the likes of South Yorkshire, Liverpool City,Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970