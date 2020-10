You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DIG WALES JOHNSON Q



The Welsh government has defended its decision to make supermarkets put 'non-essential items' behind barriers or cover them with plastic. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:42 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Welsh Government to ‘review’ how non-essential item ban is going in supermarkets The Welsh Government will review how the ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during Wales’ firebreak lockdown is working, First Minister Mark...

Belfast Telegraph 6 hours ago



Wales lockdown: Supermarket petition tops 20,000 signatures There are calls for an urgent debate over a ban on store sales of "non-essential" items.

BBC News 8 hours ago





Tweets about this