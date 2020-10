You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 53 arrests and £63,000 cash seized during London drug sting



Footage from the Met's Operation Trigona: an undercover investigation toidentify organised criminal networks involved in Class A drug supply inLondon. The arrests follow a long-running operation which.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Extinction Rebellion stage 'oil spill' in central London to raise awareness of maritime pollution



Extinction Rebellion protested outside the International Maritime Organisation in London on Monday (October 19), the first day of a carbon-reducing conference. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Hospitality workers gather in London to protest 'unfair' lockdown rules



Hospitality industry staff gathered at Parliament Square in Westminster, London on Monday (October 19) to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which they believe unfairly penalis Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Arrests at Shrine anti-lockdown rally An anti-lockdown protest is underway in Melbourne where police have used pepper spray amid scuffles with demonstrators.

SBS 6 days ago





Tweets about this