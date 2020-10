Tighter restrictions take effect on business in Milwaukee



Tighter restrictions went into effect this week and are taking a toll on businesses, as the city continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:18 Published 4 hours ago

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID



France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 01:00 Published 5 hours ago