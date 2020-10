You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump'sadministration has "just given up" on fighting the coronavirus. Speaking inWilmington, Biden said, Trump "makes a lot of big.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 34 minutes ago Donald Trump Jr. visits De Pere



Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in De Pere Tuesday Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:37 Published 16 hours ago Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt



[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this